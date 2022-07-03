74 F
The Villages
Sunday, July 3, 2022
Cheryl K. Towers

By Staff Report

Cheryl K. Towers, of The Villages, FL passed away at home on June 23, 2022.

Cheryl is survived by her husband of almost 55 years Gary L. Towers, her two sons Sean Towers (Tami) of Illinois and Wade Towers of Wisconsin, four grandchildren Lyn, Kyle, Grace, and Jake and her 5 greatgrandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents Kenneth and Leona (Kernan) Hull.

Cheryl was born in Richland Center, Wisconsin and graduated from Baraboo High School in 1965.

She was a loving mother who cherished anytime she could have with her family. She will always be remembered as a caring and warmhearted person. Cheryl will be greatly missed by family and friends.

