Mary Rose Rozensky, beloved wife of Richard Stanley Rozensky of The Villages, Florida, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 2, 2022 surrounded by her family after a long illness. Mary was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York by her parents, Clarence and Mary. Mary met her husband Richard in 1961, married in 1963, and began their family. Every day of their marriage, Mary and Richard would tell each other how much they loved one another.

Mary is survived by her husband and her three sons: Richard, Ronald, and Russell. Her sons will always remember her as a wonderful, supportive mother. Mary is the grandmother to Chelsea, Ian, Russell, Carolyn, Mary, and Ryan. She is the great-grandmother to Hazel and Eloise, who will miss her smile and shared love of games. They will miss their time together and how she was always there to lend an ear.

Mary was a passionate artist with a love for painting and crocheting. Over the years, she designed and fabricated many gifts for friends and family.

Visitation will be held at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 3975 Wedgwood Lane, The Villages, on July 7, from 3 till 6 pm. Funeral Mass will be held Friday July 8,2022 at St. Mark The Evangelist at 10 am in the chapel, with her eternal internment at Florida National Cemetery at Bushnell to follow. In lieu of flowers, Mary preferred a donation in her memory to the American Lung Association.