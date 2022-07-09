84.4 F
The Villages
Saturday, July 9, 2022
Lake Sumter Landing restaurant will be undergoing interior renovation

By Staff Report

A Lake Sumter Landing restaurant will be undergoing interior renovation this summer.

Bids are due July 22 for the project at Johnny Rockets at 976 Old Mill Run. Construction is expected to begin in August.

All of the work will take place at night, from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. The restaurant will remain open during the renovation project.

Johnny Rockets at Lake Sumter Landing
Johnny Rockets is located at Lake Sumter Landing.

The architect for the project is ARC Vision of St. Louis, Mo.

Johnny Rockets, located right on the square, is well known for its burgers and ice cream milkshakes. The outdoor seating is popular with people and their pooches.

Johnny Rockets was founded on June 6, 1986, by Ronn Teitelbaum of of Los Angeles and “crafted as a ‘nongimmicky’ recreation of the 1940s-vintage malt shops of his childhood.” The first restaurant was established as a 20-stool counter operation on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles.

