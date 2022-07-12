91.9 F
The Villages
Tuesday, July 12, 2022
All but one Sumter Commission candidates will take part in upcoming forum

By Staff Report

Eight of the nine candidates running for the Sumter County Commission have agreed to participate in a forum set for later this month sponsored by the League of Women Voters of The Villages/Tri-County.

The candidates who will be appearing at the event set for 5 p.m. July 28 via Zoom are:

District 1

Reed Panos

Roberta Ulrich

District 2

Andrew Bilardello

Doug Gilpin

District 4

Sharyl Anderson

Jeff Bogue

James Morris

District 5

Daniel Myslakowski

The LWV indicated that District 5 candidate Don Wiley has not responded to multiple requests for him to attend the forum.

This is your unique opportunity to listen, learn and compare from the comfort of your home, live-streamed or taped! These positions are of vital importance to every voting Villager. During their four year terms, Commissioners adopt ordinances and resolutions which establish policies and programs to protect the health, safety and general welfare of County citizens, adopt an operating budget for the County and appoint the County Administrator to carry out executive responsibilities,” the LWV said of the upcoming event.

You can watch it at https://www.facebook.com/LWVTheVillagesTriCountyAreaFlorida

