Collier Neighborhood Recreation Area shuffleboard courts being resurfaced

The Collier Neighborhood Recreation Area shuffleboard courts will be closed for resurfacing through Friday, July 15.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Big Cypress Recreation Center at (352) 674-8385.
