Tuesday, July 12, 2022
Collier Neighborhood Recreation Area shuffleboard courts being resurfaced

By Staff Report

The Collier Neighborhood Recreation Area shuffleboard courts will be closed for resurfacing through Friday, July 15.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Big Cypress Recreation Center at (352) 674-8385.

Letter about Developer buying Florida Turnpike made my morning

A Village of Summerhill resident got a great laugh thanks to a Letter to the Editor in which a resident claimed the Developer has purchased the Florida Turnpike.

On Top of the World has a big advantage over The Villages

A Village of Hadley resident contends that On Top of the World in Ocala has a big advantage over The Villages.

President Biden taking credit for things that Trump built

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident is contending that President Biden is taking credit for good things that are happening because Trump got the ball rolling.

Who dropped the ball on collection of $5,200 fine?

Reacting to the recent story about Community Development District 3’s difficulty in collecting a $5,200 deed compliance fine at a “flipped” home, a Villager is wondering who dropped the ball.

Don’t set a bad precedent by forgiving fines

In Letter to the Editor, a resident says officials will set a bad precedent by forgiving fines at an out-of-compliance home.

