The $564,747 renovation project at the Mira Mesa Executive Golf Course is under way.

The construction team has already completed most of the stripping on the tees, greens and fairways and is currently in the beginning phases of excavating the greens to prepare for new soil. At the same time, significant tree trimming as well as removal of old landscape material is being done to prepare for newer plant installation.

The project is being funded by the Amenity Authority Committee.