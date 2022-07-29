Frederick Richard Gustafson, 67, of The Villages passed away July 20, 2022.

He is survived by his wife Debra Ann Gustafson, two sons Frederick O Gustafson, Kiley S Gustafson, one daughter Christina M Gustafson, Brother Ronald W Gustafson and sister Margo McNeil.

He was a man of intelligence, quick wit, a penchant for joking and a love of his family. He was always one to lend you a hand and especially had a special place in his heart to help the down trodden. He was a man of many talents starting and running multiple successful businesses, running for political positions and in retirement remaining busy making new friends and connecting with old friends. You could find him playing water volleyball, golf and fishing all in the same day.

His family will miss him deeply. We can rest in the fact he is looking down on us from heaven.