Tuesday, August 2, 2022
Evil in pieces

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

So you go out on your balcony to enjoy a peaceful cup of coffee and the next thing you know you’re in a thousand pieces with your turban floating lazily down to the ground. It couldn’t have happened to a more evil, cold blooded murderer of innocent Americans. A surgeon by trade he was taken out by a surgical drone strike. He helped mastermind the 9/11 attack that killed over 3000 innocent men, women and children. He has also directed multiple attacks on Americans world wide since then. Al-Zawahiri will not be rewarded with any virgins but he is well on the way to burn in hell for eternity plus one day. Congratulations to our forces who found him and took him out.

Larry Moran
Village of Mallory Square

 

