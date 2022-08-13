Randall Sylvester Aguiar passed away at home on Thursday, August 4, 2022 with his wife, Sandy, by his side.

Randy was born in Fall River, Massachusetts, to Edward and Lena Aguiar. He is survived by his loving wife Sandy; beloved niece, Britni Brotherhood; cousin Carole Andrade, South Carolina; cousin Joe Gorman, Florida; and many other cousins.

He grew up in Fall River and graduated from BMC Durfee High School. He then went on to college and attained a Bachelor of Science-Management from Southeastern Massachusetts University and his goal was to get into Hospital Administration. He was accepted at The George Washington University and went to D.C. where he attended classes for one year and then did the administrative residency at the Cedars Medical Center in Miami, Florida. After receiving his Master of Arts Degree in Health Care Administration at GW, he stayed on at Cedars as Assistant Administrator for several years and then worked at the University of Miami Medical Hospital. After that he relocated to the Fort Lauderdale area and worked for Team Health for 17 years and retired from there as Senior Vice President in 2004.

Randy was a member of the National Guard from 1965 to 1970.

After his retirement, Randy and Sandy moved to The Villages, Florida, where he could enjoy playing golf and he also became part of The Villages Softball League. He spent every day of the week either golfing, playing softball or watching softball. He was a member of Division 5 Knudson and Assistant Manager of Orange Blossom in the Neighborhood League. He was also a Board Member in Division 5.

Randy was also an avid lifelong fan of the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots. When he wasn’t playing sports, he was watching sports. He had many enjoyable years of retirement.

A Celebration of Life will be held on September 16, 2022 at 12:30 PM at the Hibiscus Recreation Center in The Villages. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, the ASPCA or Tunnels to Towers.