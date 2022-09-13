Short-term rentals take away from sense of community

To the Editor:

I live in the Village of Fernandina and there is a house across the street from us that is listed on airb&b.

Every few days different people stay at this place. Mostly young people with children and even two to three dogs. Many of these renters walk their dogs on our properties and by the time you catch them to say something they are gone and new renters come.

These short-term rentals take away from having a sense of community. I was told that The Villages doesn’t allow renting for less than three months. I am finding out that isn’t the case.

I was shocked to see how many homes are in our area are listed on airb&b.

What will become of the beautiful friendly Villages?

Ericka Yeger

Village of Fernandina