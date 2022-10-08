85 F
The Villages
Saturday, October 8, 2022
Villager’s golf cart snatched from Publix at Magnolia Plaza

By Staff Report

A Villager’s golf cart was snatched Friday from Publix at Magnolia Plaza.

The matte black and blue Yamaha golf cart was stolen sometime between 5 and 9 p.m. while it was parked at the grocery store by a Villager who works at Publix. The two-seater golf cart has blue pinstripe seats and gray around the roof.

The Village of Monarch Grove woman who drove the golf cart to the store indicated it was her husband’s golf cart. She walked out into the parking lot and discovered it was missing.

The theft has been reported to the Wildwood Police Department.

