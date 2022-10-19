Debate rages about ‘outsiders’ visiting town squares in The Villages

The debate is once again raging about “outsiders” visiting the town squares in The Villages.

As hard as it might be to remember, most Villagers were once outsiders, tempted to visit The Villages long ago thanks to the Vmail, the Lifestyle Preview Plan, a friend or a family member. A visit to the town square with live entertainment and libations and many were hooked.

The return of the snowbirds and the good weather means fewer seats are available and, naturally, there is less parking available.

Inevitably, the irritation turns to the “outsiders.” Those who don’t belong, who don’t own, who don’t even rent.

“A letter was recently posted regarding outsiders freely using our amenities. If we live in The Villages we are paying for all amenities. I completely agree with the letter. This is why my husband and I moved to The Villages over every other retirement community. There is so much offered here more than anywhere else. So it doesn’t make much sense that we are paying for outsiders to use the free entertainment. Why not charge them and use that money to either pay for the entertainment or for upkeep of the squares?” asked Cheri Carpico of the Village of Gilchrist.

She added that the “outsiders” at the squares are “the only thing we were disappointed in” when moving to The Villages.

“Why should we have to park blocks away when we are paying to enjoy the entertainment?” she asked

Carpico pointed out that the restaurants near the squares, also have entertainment.

“They can eat and enjoy the entertainment in those places if they so choose,” she suggested.

Robert Root of the 55+ Water Oak community in Lady Lady bristles at the notion that he is considered “riff-raff” by Villagers.

“If the outsiders stopped coming, The Villages would suffer a considerable financial hit. We don’t mind paying our way, but when something is advertised as free for everyone, we enjoy that, too. Seems like The Villages management doesn’t mind either,” he said.

Colleen Harrison of Continental Country Club in Wildwood feels much the same.

“I’m an outsider. We love where we live, but we also enjoy The Villages. We eat at the restaurants and shop the shops. So we do contribute. I’m so sorry some people refer to us as outsiders. I do believe the outside communities were here first. So just let people live, laugh and dance. Life is too short,” she said.

