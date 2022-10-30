A plan for a new Ashley Furniture store will be up for consideration this week.

The plan will be presented before Special Magistrate Lindsay CT Holt in a planning and zoning meeting set for 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 at Wildwood City Hall.

The furniture store would be built at the Beaumont development on County Road 466A, next door to Trailwinds Village.

Specifically, the 58,775-square-foot store will be built along Sundance Trail at Penrose Place.

Ashley Furniture was started in 1970. The company now employs 17,000 people and has more than 30 million square feet of showroom space around the world. It has more than 20,000 storefronts across 155 countries.