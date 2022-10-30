83 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, October 30, 2022
type here...

Ashley Furniture store will be up for consideration this week

By Staff Report

A plan for a new Ashley Furniture store will be up for consideration this week.

The plan will be presented before Special Magistrate Lindsay CT Holt in a planning and zoning meeting set for 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 at Wildwood City Hall.

The furniture store would be built at the Beaumont development on County Road 466A, next door to Trailwinds Village.

Specifically, the 58,775-square-foot store will be built along Sundance Trail at Penrose Place.

Ashley Furniture was started in 1970. The company now employs 17,000 people and has more than 30 million square feet of showroom space around the world. It has more than 20,000 storefronts across 155 countries.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Laughing at the Letters to the Editor in Villages-News.com

A Weirsdale resident says she enjoys laughing at the Letters to Editor in Villages-News.com.

Do not charge people who come to the squares for entertainment

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Chatham resident voices her opposition to the notion of charging “outsiders” to visit the town squares.

People in The Villages are stuck up

A Wildwood resident contends that residents of The Villages should come off their high horse and stop being so arrogant. Read his Letter to the Editor.

CDD 8 running up big legal tab over little white cross

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident at the center of the fight over the little white cross offers a frank update on the legal battle. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Anonymous complaints upset balance in neighborhoods

A Village of De La Vista resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that an anonymous complaint can upset the balance of a neighborhood.

Photos

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos