67.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, November 5, 2022
type here...

Allan Owen Cragg

By Staff Report
Allan Owen Cragg
Allan Owen Cragg

Allan Owen Cragg, 92, of Oxford, FL passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022. He was born December 31, 1929 in Prattsburgh, NY to Owen McArthur and Dorothy Mary (nee Peck) Cragg. He had been a long time resident of Dansville, NY before relocating the The Villages, Florida.

Preceded in death by 3 brothers (Lyle, David & Cuthbert) and 2 sisters (Lois & Mary). His first wife Carol J. (nee Schaap) Cragg and son Barry N. Cragg

He is survived by his loving wife, Janet N. (nee Graves) Cragg; children: James Cragg and Kimberly (Greg) Armistead; brother, Brian Cragg; stepchildren: Nancy (Robert) Sondel, Gail (Samuel) Cali, Daniel (Sandra) Newfang, and Jayne Marvin; and many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Allan served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War Era. He continued with his service in the army reserves as a Chief Warrant Officer, retiring as a CW4. He was active in many service organizations, including Rotary International and the Masonic Lodge for many years. He was an avid pilot and was awarded the FAA Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award.

Allan was honored by the US Army Honor Guard and interred at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Arrogant residents make me glad I didn’t buy home in The Villages

A Stonecrester says the vast majority of Villagers are “stuck up, egotistical, rude and anything but friendly.” Read her Letter to the Editor.

Airbnb and rentals are ruining The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of DeSoto resident says if understood the re-rental game in The Villages he would have thought twice before buying a home.

Most of us love life in The Villages

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says she loves her life in The Villages and wants everybody to get along.

Apartments are driving traffic in and around The Villages

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends you can try to blame snowbirds for the traffic, but in reality it’s the apartment dwellers that are clogging the roadways.

I blame Trump for the violence in our country

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hadley resident responds to a recent Opinion piece on the election written by Village of Fenney resident Tita Dumagsa.

Photos