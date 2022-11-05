Allan Owen Cragg, 92, of Oxford, FL passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022. He was born December 31, 1929 in Prattsburgh, NY to Owen McArthur and Dorothy Mary (nee Peck) Cragg. He had been a long time resident of Dansville, NY before relocating the The Villages, Florida.

Preceded in death by 3 brothers (Lyle, David & Cuthbert) and 2 sisters (Lois & Mary). His first wife Carol J. (nee Schaap) Cragg and son Barry N. Cragg

He is survived by his loving wife, Janet N. (nee Graves) Cragg; children: James Cragg and Kimberly (Greg) Armistead; brother, Brian Cragg; stepchildren: Nancy (Robert) Sondel, Gail (Samuel) Cali, Daniel (Sandra) Newfang, and Jayne Marvin; and many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Allan served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War Era. He continued with his service in the army reserves as a Chief Warrant Officer, retiring as a CW4. He was active in many service organizations, including Rotary International and the Masonic Lodge for many years. He was an avid pilot and was awarded the FAA Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award.

Allan was honored by the US Army Honor Guard and interred at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.