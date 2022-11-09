Susan Marie Muffett, 62, of Summerfield, Florida passed away November 3, 2022, in The Villages, Florida.

Susan was born in Bluefield, West Virginia, to Charles “Chuck” S. Bowling, Jr. and Dreama Lou McKinney.

Susan was always an avid reader. She enjoyed science fiction, humor, and wit. She loved thought provoking games, crossword puzzles and card games. She loved her kids and considered all the kids who entered her home “hers”. She was her happiest when her family was together.

She is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her brother, David Wayne Bowling, and his wife Angela Bowling.

Susan will be deeply missed by her husband of 46 years, David Muffett, 4 Children, and 9 grandchildren. Shauna Muffett; Amanda Muffett and her daughters, Astrid, Nessa, and Winnifred “Winnie” Muffett; Melinda “Mindy” Conley, her children Melanie and Holden Conley; Joshua Muffett and his daughters, Joy, Jodi, Janie, and Jana Muffett.

The family will receive friends at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 5946 SE Robinson Road, Belleview, FL 34420 on Thursday, November 10, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be at 12:30PM on November 11, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Interment will be at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens, Ocala, Florida.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to support Susan’s granddaughter, Winnie, who is currently being treated there.