George M. Bercowy of The Villages, Florida passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at HarborChase of Wildwood. He was born on November 25, 1926 in Staten Island, New York. He was the son of the late John and Dora (Strilciuc) Bercowy, and brother of the late Theodore Bercowy.

George was predeceased, in January, by his wife of 69 years, Dorothy (Furka) whom he married in Saints Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church in Jersey City, New Jersey.

He is survived by three daughters, Joanne Moran, wife of Kevin, The Villages, Florida; Karen Mac Grady, wife of Richard, Leesburg, Florida; Jill Evanoski, wife of Edward, Wildwood, Missouri; and a son Gregory Bercowy of Holladay, Utah. Also surviving are three granddaughters, Kaitlyn Mac Grady of Macungie, Pennsylvania; Jillian Mac Grady of Altamonte Springs, Florida; and Grace Evanoski of Wildwood, Missouri.

George graduated from Curtis High School in Staten Island, New York in January 1944, where he achieved honors in French and German, and was a member of the Biology Honor Society. Following graduation, George enlisted in the Army Air Corps, and was a veteran of World War II. He attended the City College of New York, School of Business & Civic Administration where he earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in June 1948, and was elected a member of the New York Chapter of Beta Gamma Sigma.

His career as an accountant encompassed companies such as Merck, Sharp, & Dohme and Dun & Bradstreet, in addition to the Department of Justice Inslaw Division.

George was an avid reader, and demonstrated a life-long quest for knowledge in a variety of subjects, including languages. He was so interested in flying that he earned his private pilot license in 1971. His love of boating led to ownership of two boats on which the family enjoyed many excursions.. His children have fond memories of Saturdays with Dad, usually involving jaunts to airports or marinas, and trips to the movies. George enjoyed stamp and coin collecting as a young man, then gardening, and singing in church choirs with his wife, Dorothy. Photography was a favorite hobby that resulted in an extensive library of slides, pictures, and home movies still enjoyed by his family.

The family would like to thank Cornerstone Hospice for the loving care given to George the last several years of his life, as well as HarborChase of Wildwood the past two years. Special thanks to Maxine, Kim, and Skye for their loving care! Private services will be held.