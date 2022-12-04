77.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, December 4, 2022
type here...

PepperTree Apartments father escapes prosecution in molestation case

By Staff Report

A PepperTree Apartments father has escaped prosecution in a molestation case.

The prosecutor’s office announced last week that no information will be filed in the case involving 49-year-old Kevin Dunham, who was arrested June 6 on two counts of lewd and lascivious behavior involving at child under the age of 12. The announcement offered few clues as to why the case was being dropped and simply stated the dismissal was due to “other legal issues.”

An investigation was launched after the 6-year-old girl’s mother took her to the UF Health-The Villages Hospital freestanding ER at Brownwood after the little girl cried out while her father was “tickling” her in his bedroom, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

The little girl was later interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center in Leesburg. A medical examination was also conducted with evidence sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

“The medical staff advised there were indicators of sexual abuse being apparent with the victim,” the arrest report said.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The Villages has destroyed our small towns

A Lake Panasoffkee resident has a message for the Yankees who moved here from the north and destroyed the small-town way of life. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Is The Villages raising costs to try to drive us out?

A Village of Silver Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he’s paying for amenities he no longer uses and wonders if The Villages is deliberately trying to drive out people like him.

The size of Manhattan vs. The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of DeLuna resident owns up to his mistake in a previous Letter to the Editor about the population of The Villages vs. Manhattan.

Pit bulls attacked my dog twice at dog parks

A Village of Monarch Grove details attacks from pit bulls suffered by her French bulldog. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Thank goodness Trump is running in 2024

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is thankful that President Trump is running in 2024.

Photos