PepperTree Apartments father escapes prosecution in molestation case

A PepperTree Apartments father has escaped prosecution in a molestation case.

The prosecutor’s office announced last week that no information will be filed in the case involving 49-year-old Kevin Dunham, who was arrested June 6 on two counts of lewd and lascivious behavior involving at child under the age of 12. The announcement offered few clues as to why the case was being dropped and simply stated the dismissal was due to “other legal issues.”

An investigation was launched after the 6-year-old girl’s mother took her to the UF Health-The Villages Hospital freestanding ER at Brownwood after the little girl cried out while her father was “tickling” her in his bedroom, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

The little girl was later interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center in Leesburg. A medical examination was also conducted with evidence sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

“The medical staff advised there were indicators of sexual abuse being apparent with the victim,” the arrest report said.