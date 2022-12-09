78 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, December 9, 2022
type here...

Driver who ran red light prompts crash at UF Health-The Villages Hospital

By David Towns

A driver who ran a red light prompted a crash Friday afternoon at the entrance to UF Health-The Villages Hospital.

A blue two-door vehicle with a hatchback was traveling at 2:04 p.m. on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when the driver ran a red light and struck a white sport utility vehicle which was traveling on Bella Cruz Drive headed for the hospital, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The white SUV had the green light.

Four young people seen at lower right corner of photo had been riding in one of the vehicles
Four young people, seen at lower right corner of photo, had been riding in the vehicle that ran the red light.

Four young people in black T-shirts were traveling in the blue two-door vehicle that ran the red light. They congregated near the crash scene during the investigation.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash at the entrance to the hospital
Two vehicles were involved in the crash at the entrance to the hospital.

Airbags in both vehicles deployed in the collision. Only minor injuries were reported.

The Villages Public Safety Department also responded to the scene of the crash.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

If amenity fees are too high you can always sell your house

A Village of Buttonwood resident is tired of complaints about amenity fees and has a suggestion for the whiners. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Talk to your neighbor before lodging a complaint

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fenney resident contends that Villagers should have face-to-face dialogue about deed compliance violations before running to Community Standards.

Being forced to leave The Villages

A Village of St. James resident, in a Letter to the Editor, agrees with the notion many Villagers are deliberately being “priced out.”

It’s a matter of time before there’s a crash at the DeLuna Gate

A Village of DeLuna resident fears the poorly designed gate is an accident waiting to happen. Read her Letter to the Editor.

I have received amazing care from The Villages Health System

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident, in a Letter to the Editor, describes the exceptional medical care she received in The Villages.

Photos