Driver who ran red light prompts crash at UF Health-The Villages Hospital

A driver who ran a red light prompted a crash Friday afternoon at the entrance to UF Health-The Villages Hospital.

A blue two-door vehicle with a hatchback was traveling at 2:04 p.m. on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when the driver ran a red light and struck a white sport utility vehicle which was traveling on Bella Cruz Drive headed for the hospital, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The white SUV had the green light.

Four young people in black T-shirts were traveling in the blue two-door vehicle that ran the red light. They congregated near the crash scene during the investigation.

Airbags in both vehicles deployed in the collision. Only minor injuries were reported.

The Villages Public Safety Department also responded to the scene of the crash.