Villager arrested after allegedly hitting man on head with wine bottle

A Villager was arrested after allegedly hitting a man on the head with a wine bottle.

Kathleen Lenhart-Murnane, 74, of the Village of Rio Grande, was arrested Friday afternoon on a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The 79-year-old victim said he had been in a verbal altercation with Lenhart-Murnane when he “felt something hit him on the top of the head,” the report said. He said he believed the native New Yorker hit him with a wine bottle.

She was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $2,000 bond.