70.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, December 12, 2022
type here...

Villager arrested after allegedly hitting man on head with wine bottle

By Staff Report
Kathleen Lenhart Murnane
Kathleen Lenhart-Murnane

A Villager was arrested after allegedly hitting a man on the head with a wine bottle.

Kathleen Lenhart-Murnane, 74, of the Village of Rio Grande, was arrested Friday afternoon on a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The 79-year-old victim said he had been in a verbal altercation with Lenhart-Murnane when he “felt something hit him on the top of the head,” the report said. He said he believed the native New Yorker hit him with a wine bottle.

She was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $2,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Problem with gate arms in The Villages

A Village of Buttonwood resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is critical of the situation with the gate arms in The Villages.

Reply to letter about the homeless in need of money

A reader from Ocala chimes in on the issue of people begging for money in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Water and rock in patio villas

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident, in Letter to the Editor, has a followup question about rock used in landscaping beds in patio villas in The Villages.

Workers using bathroom at Cattail pool

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Marsh Bend resident offers a suggestion about the steady stream of workers using the bathroom at the Cattail swimming pool.

The Villages Hospital Emergency Room is shameful

A Village of Hemingway resident, in a Letter to the Editor, describes the “shameful” situation at the emergency room at UF Health-The Villages Hospital.

Photos