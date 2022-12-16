65.3 F
The Villages
Friday, December 16, 2022
Pair Of White Pelicans On Hawkes Bay Executive Golf Course

By Staff Report

This pair of white pelicans was enjoying the Hawkes Bay Executive Golf Course water hazard on a foggy morning. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

