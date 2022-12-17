64.3 F
The Villages
Saturday, December 17, 2022
Workers using pool restrooms in The Villages

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I believe it’s only humane to let the workers use the restrooms. They’re human too and need facilities at times. They work tirelessly in all kinds of weather and conditions to improve our communities and keep them beautiful. How in the world can we deny them at least an occasional use of the bathroom? Where else do they go, what should they do? How many people invited them into their homes?
Supposedly we’re America’s Friendliest Hometown. Let’s show that to be true.

John Haan
Village of De La Vista West

 

