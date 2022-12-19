56.1 F
Monday, December 19, 2022
Speeding driver from Nicaragua arrested by Wildwood police

By Staff Report
Danny Cisnero Aguinaga
A speeding driver from Nicaragua was arrested by Wildwood police for driving without a license.

Danny Aguinaga Cisnero, 28, of Oxford, was driving a maroon 2008 Chevy Impala at 5:30 a.m. Thursday northbound on Main Street at Cleveland Avenue when he was caught on radar traveling at 56 miles per hour in a posted 35 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

During a traffic stop, Aguinaga Cisnero handed the officer his Nicaraguan passport and admitted he does not have a driver’s license. A check confirmed he has never been issued a driver’s license in the United States.

He was arrested on a charge of driving without a license. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $500 bond.

