Michael J. Wright

10-9-1947 – 12-17-2022

After a long bout with brain cancer, on Saturday, 12-17-2022, Mike Wright passed peacefully in the loving arms of his wife and caretaker Cheryl Wright.

Mike was born in Pittsburgh, the son of the late Rosemary Hartmus Wright and the late John G. Wright. Mike was the oldest of 3 children in the Wright family.

He is preceded in death by his sister Karen Sue Wright and her surviving children Stacy Moan, Jeff and Jason Engbarth and is survived by his brother John G. Wright, Jr. (Mina Goldman) and his children Kelly Anne and Laura Jean Wright, Wesley Theberge and Blake Chisholm. Mike is also survived by a half sister – Anne Tucke (Art) children Tracy, Kristen, Jennifer and Bethany, who he joyfully located after many years of searching. Mike is survived by his loving wife and caretaker of 36 years, Cheryl (Wuenschell) Wright. Mike has two daughters, Michele Larson (Christopher), children Haley, Logan, Jack and Walker, and daughter Wendy Renzi (Brandon), children Lily and Joe as well as many grand nieces and nephews.

Mike graduated from Shaler High School, where he was a member of the 1964 championship baseball team and then graduated from Penn Technical Institute. He began his working career as a Customer Engineer for IBM. Mike proudly served our country as a cryptography expert in the Army Security Agency in Vietnam with the highest security clearance possible.

Mike loved all sports, especially baseball, racquetball and golf. He built and operated Shaler Racquetball, which became Shaler Athletic Club, became an international speaker in the health club community and finally ended his working career as founder and president of Sports Club Management, a consulting firm designed to bring success to other health clubs nationally.

Mike was the life of the party as host of many Steelers Football parties every Sunday while his wife Cheryl provided magnificent feasts. He will be missed by his many friends and golf buddies who never got tired of his many, often repeated jokes.

Final arrangements are being made by Baldwin Brothers Funeral & Cremation Society with internment at Florida National Cemetery for military veterans. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Wounded Warriors Project or Tunnels to Towers. A Celebration of Life ceremony, with military service, will be held at Florida National Cemetery this spring.