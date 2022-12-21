Stonecrester jailed after tempers erupt over failure to change pet’s diaper

A Stonecrester was jailed after tempers erupted over the failure to change a pet’s diaper.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies were called Tuesday night to the gated community in Summerfield where a woman said she had been attacked by 60-year-old Carl Martin Harris. She said he “grabbed her by the arm and threw her into a wall during an altercation.” She said she had accused him of not changing their pet’s diaper.

The woman said that when she tried to “disengage from the altercation,” Harris grabbed her hair and threw her again. She was crying on the couch in the living room when deputies arrived at the home.

Harris admitted to deputies that he’d “lost it.”

The Colorado native was arrested on a charge of domestic battery. He was booked at the Marion County Jail where he was initially held without bond.