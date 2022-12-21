62.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, December 21, 2022
type here...

Stonecrester jailed after tempers erupt over failure to change pet’s diaper

By Staff Report
Carl Harris
Carl Martin Harris

A Stonecrester was jailed after tempers erupted over the failure to change a pet’s diaper.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies were called Tuesday night to the gated community in Summerfield where a woman said she had been attacked by 60-year-old Carl Martin Harris. She said he “grabbed her by the arm and threw her into a wall during an altercation.” She said she had accused him of not changing their pet’s diaper.

The woman said that when she tried to “disengage from the altercation,” Harris grabbed her hair and threw her again. She was crying on the couch in the living room when deputies arrived at the home.

Harris admitted to deputies that he’d “lost it.”

The Colorado native was arrested on a charge of domestic battery. He was booked at the Marion County Jail where he was initially held without bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Hellish experience at ER at UF Health-The Villages Hospital

A Steeplechase resident, in a Letter to the Editor” describes a “hellish” experience in the emergency groom at UF Health-The Villages Hospital.

Worker appreciates use of bathrooms in The Villages

A worker employed by a big air conditioning company is appreciative of the use of bathrooms in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Marjorie Taylor Greene is no patriot

A Village of Woodbury resident contends that Marjorie Taylor Greene is not a patriot. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Villagers for Trump past due for a name change

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pine Ridge resident encourages Villagers for Trump to get the process started for a name change.

Bathrooms for workers in The Villages

A resident of Hickory Head Hammock, in a Letter to the Editor, adds her thoughts to the discussion about workers and bathrooms in The Villages.

Photos