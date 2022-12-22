Illinois man arrested after woman seeks help from deputy at Circle K

An Illinois man was arrested after a woman sought help from law enforcement at a Circle K convenience store.

The woman went to the Circle K in Lake Panasoffkee at about 7 p.m. Wednesday where she reported an attack to a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy.

The woman said that 71-year-old David Wise of Metropolis, Ill, began “violently” kicking her in the right leg when they were sitting on a couch at a residence, the report said. She said Wise “become aggressive and verbally abusive to her.” She said “the pain was so severe in her leg she could barely walk,” the report said.

The woman left the residence and was driving to the sheriff’s office in Bushnell when she saw the deputy’s squad car at the Circle K and sought help.

Wise was arrested on a charge of battery and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $1,000 bond.