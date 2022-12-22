66.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, December 22, 2022
type here...

Illinois man arrested after woman seeks help from deputy at Circle K

By Staff Report
David Aden Wise
David Aden Wise

An Illinois man was arrested after a woman sought help from law enforcement at a Circle K convenience store.

The woman went to the Circle K in Lake Panasoffkee at about 7 p.m. Wednesday where she reported an attack to a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy.

The woman said that 71-year-old David Wise of Metropolis, Ill, began “violently” kicking her in the right leg when they were sitting on a couch at a residence, the report said. She said Wise “become aggressive and verbally abusive to her.” She said “the pain was so severe in her leg she could barely walk,” the report said.

The woman left the residence and was driving to the sheriff’s office in Bushnell when she saw the deputy’s squad car at the Circle K and sought help.

Wise was arrested on a charge of battery and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $1,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Outsiders should be welcomed at town squares

A Village of Country Club Hills resident contends that outsiders should be welcomed at the town squares in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

The Villages hospital has never lived up to the promise

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santiago resident says The Villages hospital has never lived up to the promises.

Workers using bathrooms in The Villages

A Village of St. James resident, in a Letter to the Editor, believes Villagers should be more understanding of workers who need to use restrooms in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

We were sold a bag of crap when we bought our home

A Village of DeSoto resident believes he was “sold a bag of crap” when he bought his home in The Villages. He explains in a Letter to the Editor.

Hellish experience at ER at UF Health-The Villages Hospital

A Steeplechase resident, in a Letter to the Editor” describes a “hellish” experience in the emergency groom at UF Health-The Villages Hospital.

Photos