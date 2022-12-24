Denise Tracy

Denise “Dee” Tracy, age 64, of The Villages, FL and formerly of Gallitzin, PA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 11 with family by her side after a heroic battle with cancer.

Denise was born March 13, 1958 to Michael and Marie Anzidei in Derby, CT. Denise was a career Army wife and lived in Belgium, Germany and Italy along with multiple stateside locations. Denise loved to travel having been to Hawaii, Bermuda and the Caribbean.

She was an employee of Walmart working at their Johnstown, PA and Ebensburg, PA locations. Denise retired after 15 years as a Department Manager and moved to The Villages in 2020. She truly loved living in the Villages. She loved the many friends she had made in the short time that she lived in the Villages. Denise loved cats and recently rescued a Siamese cat, “Sushi” from the Cat Crazy Villagers. Sushi certainly brought smiles to Denise.

Denise is survived by her loving husband Randy of 42 years. She is also survived by her children, Christine Dufour of Altoona, PA, Wayne Hoyt of Kissimmee, FL, Roxanne Gaskins of Colonial Heights, VA and Randy Tracy Jr of Pittsburgh, PA. She had 8 grandchildren, Danielle Gaskins, Josh Gaskins, Adam Yarbrough, Adrian Tracy, Wyatt Dufour, Sera Tracy, Cameron Yarbrough and Catherine Dufour. She is also survived by her sister Karen Lefevre (Art) of the Villages. Denise was preceded in death by her parents.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the doctors and staff at Moffitt Cancer Center GI Oncology Clinic, Tampa, FL and to the Florida Cancer Center, The Villages.

There will be a Celebration of Life and interment at Bushnell National Cemetery in March 2023.