New executive director named at Watercrest Buena Vista Senior Living

A new executive director has been named at Watercrest Buena Vista Senior Living in The Villages.

Jennifer Butler is taking the helm at the senior living center located on County Road 466 across from Southern Trace Plaza.

She began her senior living career in 2003. She became a licensed administrator and went on to operate home-health agencies, in-home care agencies, and lead independent living, assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing communities as an executive director.

“Jennifer leads by creating a culture of exemplary service where our seniors’ needs are met individually with compassion and sincerity,” said Marc Vorkapich, principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. “She will undoubtedly make a significant impact leading our Watercrest Buena Vista community.”

Watercrest Buena Vista is an independent, assisted living and memory care community.