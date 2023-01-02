79.3 F
The Villages
Monday, January 2, 2023
There’s a reason I didn’t buy in The Villages

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I read all these letters regarding highway (turnpike)noise, outsiders in The Villages, etc.
It’s comical to me.
I moved here and initially rented in The Villages. Shopping for my new home, I knew almost immediately this was not the community for me. I did not purchase a home in The Villages.
Pretentious entitlement is the common thread. That’s not me.
Are the shop owners turning down patrons that do not reside in The Villages? Are the restaurants in the precious squares turning away diners ( and drinkers) because they don’t have a Villages address?
Unlikely.

Lisa Popovich
Stonecrest

 

Photos