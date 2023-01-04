91-year-old Villager seeks furlough before heading to prison

A 91-year-old Villager awaiting transfer to state prison is seeking a furlough from jail.

Marilyn Hamilton of the Village of Gilchrist was sentenced last month to five years in prison after she pleaded guilty to hitting two bicyclists with her Mercedes and fleeing the scene.

Hamilton has been held since Dec. 20 at the Sumter County Detention Center. On the day of sentencing, she was immediately taken from the courtroom to jail.

Hamilton’s attorney on Tuesday filed a motion for “a limited furlough” that would provide for the release of his client.

Attorney Joshua Houston argues that the widow has no family in Florida to handle her affairs. Her only daughter resides in California. He said that Hamilton “has now spent approximately two weeks in incarceration since sentencing (and) during this time she’s been unable to coordinate sufficient assistance for closing out her affairs.”

In the motion, Houston points out that Hamilton has no prior criminal history and said she would report back to jail if ordered to do so.

The necessary paperwork, including the sheriff’s certificate, have been provided to the court, clearing the way for Hamilton’s transfer from jail to prison.

While delivering the sentence this past month in Sumter County Court, Judge Don Briggs emphasized that Hamilton’s biggest legal problem wasn’t the crash itself, but the fact she left the scene.

Hamilton was behind the wheel of a white Mercedes on Oct. 30, 2020, when she struck Village of Dunedin residents Jessica Laube and Robert Hunter while they were pedaling on Morse Boulevard near Bonita Boulevard.

Witnesses told the Florida Highway Patrol that Hamilton got out of her vehicle, saw the husband and wife crumpled in the road, got back into her car and drove away. The vehicle was later recovered at the Mercedes dealership in Gainesville, where it was being repaired.

“The impact of what you did is felt by (the victims), but what happened afterward is what impacts you,” Judge Briggs said at the sentencing. “If you had stayed, things would have been much different for you. No sentence I could impose would restore Mr. Hunter and Ms. Laube to their prior condition. This is punitive.”