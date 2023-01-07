56.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, January 7, 2023
type here...

Miniature horse turns heads during walk at Lake Sumter Landing

By Tony Violanti

Villagers are used to seeing dog walkers at the corner of Canal Street and Old Mill Run, near Johnny Rockets. But this week some were startled by a young lady walking her horse.

Make that a miniature horse. Regardless, as the old song says: “A horse is a horse/Of course, of course…”
“I’m just taking him out for some air and getting a chance to be around people,” Danielle Cerna said. “It’s part of training.”
The horse’s name is Tango and he is part of “Honey’s Mini Therapy Adventures.”
“He is a therapy horse,” Cerna said. “We take him to places where people need emotional support.”
Tango is still in training and part of the reason for his appearance was to get him used to “being with the public,” Cerna said. “He’s still fearful of people.”

Danielle Cerna and Tango work with Honeys Mini Therapy Adventrues to provide miniature therapy horses to those in need
Danielle Cerna and Tango work with Honey’s Mini Therapy Adventures to provide miniature therapy horses to those in need.

“Honey Mini Therapy Adventures” is a charitable organization. It uses miniature horses to enhance the quality of life for people “of all ages and limitations with physical, cognitive, emotional and behavioral disabilities.”

The group’s website is at www.minitherapy.org
It states the goal is to: “find comfort, empowerment, self-esteem, unconditional love, strength, therapeutic interaction and value while working with the miniature horses. “Also, to train and provide mini horses as service animals to persons with disabilities and to educate the general public on the mental health benefits of visiting miniature horse pet therapy.”

The group has two other miniature horses, besides Tango, who is 4 ½ years old.

“They can really help people,” Cerna said.

Tony Violanti covers arts and music for Villages-News.com. He was inducted into the Buffalo NY Music Hall of Fame as a music journalist

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Overblown egos are the problem in the U.S. House

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident contends that “renegades” like Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz are the real problem in the U.S. House of Representatives.

I hated e-bikes – until I got one!

A Village of Dunedin confesses that he was an e-bike hater - until he got one! He explains the benefits of his e-bike in a Letter to the Editor.

Commissioner Hannan’s actions will ultimately show where his loyalties lie

A Lady Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has something to say about Commissioner Paul Hannan and the Edwards Road issue.

The Villages Priority membership up 60 percent

A Village of Gilchrist resident believes the 60 percent increase in the priority golf membership can be blamed on greed. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Proud Boys at The Square

A Village of Silver Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, reports seeing strange activity at a town square and fears it was the activity of the Proud Boys.

Photos