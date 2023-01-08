Connecticut golfer feeling priced out of The Villages

To the Editor:

This is very upsetting. I am a member of a group of golfers that has visited The Villages for 10 straight years for a 10-14 day golf vacation in April. The price of golf has risen regularly over the last five years to alarming amounts. We love the area, the food, the local bars and, of course, the courses. I fear that this year we will not visit as you have priced our senior group out of the market. Living in Connecticut, we are unable to play during the winter, and have enjoyed our trips renting homes and enjoying the area. We contribute to The Villages’ economy.

We have noticed that the courses have become less crowded over the last five years as well. Your recent increases will only exasperate that trend. We are only a small group, but now disappointed.

David Chamberlain

Annual visitor from Connecticut