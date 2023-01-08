74.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, January 8, 2023
type here...

Connecticut golfer feeling priced out of The Villages

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

This is very upsetting. I am a member of a group of golfers that has visited The Villages for 10 straight years for a 10-14 day golf vacation in April. The price of golf has risen regularly over the last five years to alarming amounts. We love the area, the food, the local bars and, of course, the courses. I fear that this year we will not visit as you have priced our senior group out of the market. Living in Connecticut, we are unable to play during the winter, and have enjoyed our trips renting homes and enjoying the area. We contribute to The Villages’ economy.
We have noticed that the courses have become less crowded over the last five years as well. Your recent increases will only exasperate that trend. We are only a small group, but now disappointed.

David Chamberlain
Annual visitor from Connecticut

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

E-bikes are helping some Villagers stay active

A Village of Hawkins resident, in a Letter to the Editor, explains why e-bikes are a good way for many Villagers to get active.

Overblown egos are the problem in the U.S. House

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident contends that “renegades” like Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz are the real problem in the U.S. House of Representatives.

I hated e-bikes – until I got one!

A Village of Dunedin confesses that he was an e-bike hater - until he got one! He explains the benefits of his e-bike in a Letter to the Editor.

Commissioner Hannan’s actions will ultimately show where his loyalties lie

A Lady Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has something to say about Commissioner Paul Hannan and the Edwards Road issue.

The Villages Priority membership up 60 percent

A Village of Gilchrist resident believes the 60 percent increase in the priority golf membership can be blamed on greed. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos