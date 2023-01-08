74.1 F
Sunday, January 8, 2023
Silver Lake Recreation Center to be closed on Tuesday

By Staff Report

The Silver Lake Recreation Center indoor and outdoor facilities will be closed for maintenance on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Paradise Recreation Center at (352)753-0637.

