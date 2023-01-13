61.1 F
The Villages
Friday, January 13, 2023
By Staff Report
Vilma D. Baragona, 88 of the Villages, FL passed peacefully in the arms of her beloved husband Dominic on January 9th.

She was preceded in death by sisters Lillian Oliver, June Davis and sons Christopher and Rocky. Loved deeply by her family, Vilma was survived by husband Dominic, 5 children Tony, John, David, Pamela, Susan, sister Elsie, 12 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 1 great, great grandchild.

Please join in celebrating her life on Jan.15th 2-4 Beyers Funeral Home, Rt 441 Lady Lake FL followed by reception at Nancy Lopez Legacy Club. Jan 16th 2 PM Mass services at St Vincent De Paul Church.

