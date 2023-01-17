72.9 F
The Villages
Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Villager arrested at his home after allegedly pointing gun during fight over money

By Meta Minton
Donald Theodore Schellenberg
A Villager was arrested at his home after allegedly pointing a gun during a fight over money.

Donald Theodore Schellenberg, 74, was taken into custody at about 6 p.m. Friday at his home at 1532 Blueberry Way in the Village of Duval on charges of aggravated assault and battery.

A man called 911 after he went to Schellenberg’s home to try to settle a dispute they were having over money, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Schellenberg convinced the other man to enter the home, although they had previously agreed to meet outside. Once inside the home, Schellenberg began yelling at him and hit him in the face, the report said. Schellenberg pointed a gun at the man, who fled the house and called law enforcement.

Schellenberg was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,500 bond.

