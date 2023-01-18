Longtime greeter at The Villages hospital celebrates her 90th birthday

A longtime greeter at UF Health-The Villages Hospital celebrated her 90th birthday with friends and a little poetry.

Jill Proctor of the Village of Liberty Park was feted by 16 of her neighbors and friends at a luncheon at the Nancy Lopez Legacy Restaurant.

A special honor occurred when, as a surprise, local author Lawrence Phillips, of the Village of Polo Ridge, read a poem that he had written especially for her, entitled “Just Jill.”

She had moved onto Florence Path in 2005 in Liberty Park and was always smiling and a great neighbor and friend. She moved to Sarasota briefly and returned to live around the corner on Darlington Drive three years ago.

She had been a volunteer at The Villages hospital greeting visitors at the front desk for many years.

She continues to play golf and is on the Darlington Shuffleboard team.

Originally from Michigan, her lucky number is four. She has four daughters, four sons-in-law, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Share news from your neighborhood at [email protected]