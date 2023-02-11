Lorrie Lynn White

Lorrie Lynn “My Honey Bunny” White, (60), of The Villages, Florida, was called home on February 8, 2023. Lorrie was at UF Health when she passed away after a battle with cancer. She spent her last hours completely surrounded by her family. As she passed, a single tear of love rolled down her face.

Lorrie and Bob enjoyed a long loving marriage of 30 years and never lost that constant spark of love. She could often be found at their cottage on Deep Lake and was always the life of the party. She had a very special bond with her grandchildren and loved to show them how to jet ski. She loved shopping, talking on the phone with her children, going on cruises, spending time with her family and serving her famous enchiladas and breakfast burritos.

Lorrie will be greeted in heaven by her mother Janet (Dimmerling) Martin and is survived by her loving husband Bob White; her father Robert Martin; her daughter Bobbie O’Brien (Clayton); her daughter Billie Thatcher (Cameron Ibidapo); her son Brandon Thatcher; her grandson Ashton O’Brien; her granddaughter Aizlynn O’Brien; her grandson Maddox Cox; her granddaughter Raelynn Ibidapo; her brother Eric Martin (Michelle); her sister Leslie Martin; and her brother-in-law Bill White.

A “Celebration of Life” for Lorrie will be held at Holland Township Hall at a later date in the spring when all living things blossom and grow stronger. Family and friends are encouraged to share their pictures on the Page-Theaus Funeral Home website. In the meantime a simple phone call, letter, or note to Bob will provide more love and comfort than traditional condolences.