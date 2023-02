The Villages Trap, Skeet & Sporting Clays Club won first place last week in the Florida Cattle Women’s Annual Charity Tournament.

The Florida Cattle Women’s Association serves all the cattle-producing counties in Florida and is affiliated with the state’s National Cattlemen’s Organization.

The Villages Trap Skeet & Sporting Clays Club is a 22-year recreational club in The Villages.

Paul Grillet, John Garrison, Don Miller, Bruce Jayne, Carl Burdin and Norm Cedarstrom, from left.