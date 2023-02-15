54.3 F
The Villages
Wednesday, February 15, 2023
By Staff Report
Richard Wendell Fladmark, 91, of The Villages passed away February 7, 2023, at The Villages Rehab and Nursing Center Lady Lake, Florida. He was the husband of Beth Fladmark for 72 years.

Richard was born in Canton, South Dakota, a son of the late Erling and Thelma Fladmark. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy for over 20 years at the rank of Chief Personnel Officer. He later worked for General Motors for over 22 years, before retiring. He was a member of the Naval Fleet Reservist, a member of the American Legion and was a Mason. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of The Villages.

Richard is survived by his wife, Beth Fladmark of The Villages, FL and son, Timothy Fladmark and his wife, Jennifer of Richmond, VA and daughter, Janet Ford and her husband Dennis, and deceased son Scott Fladmark and his wife Jeri and deceased daughter Julie Fladmark. He has 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Services entrusted to Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 5946 SE Robinson Road, Belleview, FL 34420. Inurnment will take place at future date at the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL.

