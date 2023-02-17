82.6 F
The Villages
Friday, February 17, 2023
Pond being pumped down to fix liner problems and corroded outlets

By Meta Minton

A pond is being pumped down to fix liner problems and corroded outlets near the Bacall Recreation Center.

The Community Development District 6 Board of Supervisors heard a status update on the pond located at the corner of Canal Street and Bonita Boulevard near the entrance to the Village of Largo.

 

This pump near the Bacall Recreation Center is being pumped dry for repairs to the line and the outlets
This pond near the Bacall Recreation Center is being pumped dry for repairs to the liner and the outlets.

There are three areas of the liner that need to be repaired, therefore the pond is being pumped dry so the work can be performed, according to District Property Management. When the water level began to come down, it became clear that some of the large outlets are also corroded. That work will also be taking place while the water level is down.

The work should take two to three weeks.

