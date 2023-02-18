65.7 F
The Villages
Saturday, February 18, 2023
Privileged groups and Priority Golf

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Villages Golf Administration provides special privileges to groups of 32 or more members. This unadvertised practice enables groups of that size to establish regular recurring tee times at several Villages courses. At least two, OBH and Lopez prebook these groups on a regular weekly or more frequent basis to the detriment of Priority Members who properly compete for tee times through The Villages Tee Time System. These privileged groups include both Priority and Non-Priority Golfers. Additionally, a number of groups who are beneficiaries of this dubious practice do not meet the original standard of a minimum of 32 members, yet they are still allowed preferential tee time assignments to the detriment of all Priority Golfers who properly vie for tee times using the mechanized tee time system.
Paying an annual Priority Membership Fee like thousands of Villagers have done for many years is supposed to provide certain privileges such as having priority for booking over groups that include non-Priority Resident Members.  In addition, groups are supposed to be prioritized for booking purposes based on total group playing points that have been accumulated during the past seven days. Allowing pre-scheduling of these privileged groups irrespective of the rules of the Tee Time System effectively denies benefits that Priority Members have paid for. Villages Golf Administration does not believe that Priority Members are harmed by this policy.

Alan Cohen
Village of Belle Aire

 

Letters to the Editor

Photos