Thomas E. Zimmer, age 81, of The Villages, Florida passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2023.

Thomas (Thom) Zimmer passed away peacefully on February 11, 2023 when he lost his valiant battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen (Kathy), his children, Eric Zimmer(Ginny Gay), Matthew Zimmer(Karen), Joy Zimmer (Gary Saraney), and Zachary Zimmer (Kaitlin), grandchildren, Jordan, Bryant, Bryn, and Evelyn Zimmer, brothers Mike Zimmer (Mickey), Don Zimmer (Linda) Steve Zimmer (Kathy) and Gary Zimmer. Thom was predeceased by his parents, Elwood and Iona (Bond) Zimmer and brothers, Tim Zimmer and Joe Zimmer.

Thom was born and raised in Dayton, OH where he graduated from Our Lady of Mercy Elementary School, Chaminade High School, and the University of Dayton where he received his Associate in Technology, Bachelor of Science, and Master of Business Administration degrees. He commissioned into the U.S. Army on May 8, 1967. During his tenure in the Army he proudly served as the 1st Battalion 72 degree Armor Commander in Camp Rose, Korea and as an Assistant Professor of Military Science at The Ohio State University. He received Army Commendation Medals for Meritorius Service for both. He was honorably discharged on May 8, 1970.

Thom’s successful professional career in Manufacturing Management spanned 30+ years for several companies in Columbus, OH, Durham, NC, and Rochester, NY.

Thom retired and moved to Lakewood Ranch, FL in 2001 with his wife Kathy and son Zachary. Thom and Kathy moved to The Villages, FL in 2014. During his retirement, until Thom became ill, he spent the majority of his time playing golf which was his passion. He was envied by many for his beautiful, consistent, unrehearsed golf swing.

Thom received a Character Diploma in high school for his, “worthy character traits possessed in exceptional degree – honesty, respect, industry, cooperation, dependability, and Christian gentlemanliness”. Those traits continued throughout his life along with his love for his wife and family and describe an amazing man who will always be missed and who gave more than he received.

A Memorial Service will be held at Lake Deaton United Methodist Church, 6500 Wesleyan Way, Wildwood, FL at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 followed by a Celebration of Life at Dignity Memorial Life Celebration Center, 7134 Powell Road, Wildwood, FL. Interment will be at a future date at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cornerstone Hospice or Lake Deaton United Methodist Church.