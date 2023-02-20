LWV will host NAACP speaker in honor of Black History Month

In conjunction with Black History Month, the League of Women Voters, The Villages/Tri-County will host Martha Taylor, president of the Tri-City Branch of the NAACP. She will address the impact of legislation on black communities and voting.

The event will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27 at Manatee Recreation Center. All are welcome. No Villages ID is required.

The Tri-City Branch of the NAACP based in Leesburg was founded in 1945 and has a rich history defending and promoting “political, social and economic equality of rights to ensure the health and well-being of all persons.”

The League of Women Voters, The Villages/Tri-County is a non-partisan organization including women and men from Lake, Marion and Sumter counties who share the goal of empowering citizens to shape better communities making democracy work.