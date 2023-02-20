76.2 F
The Villages
Monday, February 20, 2023
New restaurant opens at Beaumont development on County Road 466A

By Staff Report

A new restaurant has opened at the Beaumont development on County Road 466A in Wildwood.

Huey Magoo’s held its grand opening on Monday.

Huey Magoos Chicken Tenders at Beaumont development
Huey Magoo’s has opened at the Beaumont development in Wildwood.

Huey Magoo’s restaurants offer dine-in/out, take out, delivery through third-party delivery services, drive-thru and curbside pickup. All guests will enjoy Huey Magoo’s signature grilled, hand-breaded or “sauced” premium chicken tenders, farm fresh salads, sandwiches and wraps. Each Huey Magoo’s tender is made all natural, with no antibiotics ever, no hormones, no steroids and no preservatives.

Huey Magoo’s in Wildwood is the 44th restaurant opening system-wide spanning eight states, with more than 225 franchises currently sold now in 12 states. This is the third of 10-20 locations to open in Greater Tampa, Lakeland and The Villages communities in Florida for Huey Magoo’s franchisees James Connolly and Bryan Pagan, along with Partners David Lambo and Jeremy Kral, who have a combined 40 plus years of restaurant experience.

There is a Huey Magoo’s restaurant at Lady Lake Commons on U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

