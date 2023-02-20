76.2 F
The Villages
Monday, February 20, 2023
Villager loses driver’s license after found slumped over in car at Spanish Springs

By Staff Report
Lori Jeanne Miller 1
Lori Jeanne Miller

A Villager will lose her driver’s license as a result of being found slumped over in a car at Spanish Springs Town Square.

Lori Jeanne Miller, 60, who lives on the Historic Side of The Villages, pleaded no contest earlier this month in Lake County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. She will lose her license for one year, has been placed on probation for one year and ordered not to possess or consume alcohol. She was also ordered to perform 50 hours of community service but can “buy out” at rate of $10 per hour.

Officers found Miller in a Toyota Camry parked near Gator’s Dockside in the wee hours Sept. 22 when investigating a suspicious person report, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The car’s engine was running. When officers spoke with the Pennsylvania native, the “overwhelming smell of alcohol” was detected. She had a paper cup in her vehicle and it appeared to hold Sangria, the report said. She said she had consumed two Long Island Iced Teas. Miller participated in field sobriety exercises, but her poor performance led officers to conclude she was impaired. She provided breath samples that registered .153 and .160 blood alcohol content. She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and ticketed for the open container violation. However, the ticket was dismissed as part of the plea deal. 

