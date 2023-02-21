Jane Witte

Jane (Ross) Witte 76 of The Villages has entered into eternity on February 18, 2023 in the care of hospice in Bushnell,Fl.

She married her soul mate the late Charles Witte Sr. in 1964. She is the daughter of the late Charles Anthony Ross and Margaret Jane Condon Ross. Born in Brooklyn in 1946 and later resided in Queens and also New Paltz, NY until she and her husband settled in Florida.

She has 4 sons whom she loved dearly Charles Witte Jr(Laura) Christopher Witte (Brenda) Cletus Witte (Sarahmarie) and the late Craig Witte.

She worked in the banking field and real estate. She loved to draw and visit the casinos here in Florida and just spending time at the beach.

Predeceased by her Husband Charles Sr. and her son Craig.. She has several Grandchildren in NY.

Her funeral arrangements are under the care of Hiers-Baxley in the Villages

Viewing will be Thursday Feb 23, 2023 from 2-4PM.