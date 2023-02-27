Villager nabbed with 84 grams of cocaine and gun in his Cadillac

A Villager was nabbed with 84 grams of cocaine and a gun in his Cadillac.

Nicholas Patrick Montgomery, 49, who lives at 2704 Castillo Drive in the Village of Santiago, was at the wheel of the black Cadillac CTS late Sunday night on Lake Griffin Road at Hermosa Street when he was pulled over for an inoperable tag light, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. As an officer approached the vehicle, the odor of marijuana was detected.

Montgomery claimed he could not retrieve his registration or insurance information because it was located in the locked glove compartment and he did not have a key.

An officer found a white powder on the center console of the Cadillac. He found the Cadillac’s key fob and used it to open the glove compartment. Inside the glove compartment was a bag which held 84 grams of cocaine. A loaded 9mm Ruger pistol was also found in the glove compartment.

The Michigan native was arrested on charges of drug trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $26,000 bond.

In addition, a passenger in the Cadillac, 34-year-old Jamar Anwar Brooks, who lives in the Lake Sumter Apartments at County Road 466 and Cherry Lake Road, was arrested on a charge of possession of ecstasy. He was booked at the jail on $2,000 bond.