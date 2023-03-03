James Sirois passed away suddenly on February 12th in The Villages, Florida.

A son of Henry and Edna Sirois, Jim was born in Van Buren, Maine on January 13th, 1953. He was always proud of his hometown and his Franco- American heritage.

Jim received his education at the University of Maine. Upon graduation in 1975, Jim began his career as a mechanical engineer working as a civil servant for the Department of Defense. His job took him to numerous military installations throughout the country including Loring Airforce Base, Army Corps of Engineers, and Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.

Upon retirement from Portsmouth in 2013, Jim worked as a contractor supporting US Navy operations at US bases in Japan.

Jim is survived by his wife, Gail of The Villages Florida, children, Jonathan Sirois of Westbook, Maine and Cynthia Sirois of Austin, Texas, and siblings Ken Sirois of Van Buren, Maine and Lisa LaPlante of Wiscasset, Maine.

Jim will be missed by many who will remember him as kind, thoughtful and always a gentleman who loved his family.