85-year-old Villager escapes prosecution in alleged attack on much-younger lady friend

An 85-year-old Villager has escaped prosecution in an alleged attack his on much-younger live-in lady friend.

The prosecutor’s office announced last week that it will not be pursuing a charge of battery against Charles Edward Riggs due to insufficient evidence.

Riggs was arrested Jan. 3 at his home in the Tanglewood Villas in the Village of Sabal Chase. When Sumter County sheriff’s deputies spoke to Riggs, it was apparent he had been drinking. He admitted he’d consumed “three beers.” Riggs also said that “there was a little bit of shoving going on but nothing more.”

Jessica Lynn Haggard, 38, who reported the incident said she’d left the home and did not want “any further conflict” because she is already on probation. She said Riggs had been “bothering” her and threatened to call her probation officer. She said he hit her on the left cheek, tried to grab her arm and pushed her. Deputies observed bruising on the woman’s cheekbone.

Riggs was arrested on a charge of battery. While he was initially free on bond, Riggs was not allowed to return home because Haggard was assumed to be living there. However, a judge later ruled Riggs could return home after he took legal action to get Haggard out of his home.

Haggard has a long criminal history. She was arrested on fraud charges in 2020. She was arrested in 2019 after she was caught dumpster diving in The Villages.