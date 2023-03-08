Constance Joan Gitto, age 83, of The Villages and formerly of Brooklyn NY, passed away on March 2, 2023, in Orlando Florida.

Visitation will be Thursday March 9, from 2pm to 4pm at Hiers-Baxley Funeral home located at 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages 32162.

Connie was born in Brooklyn N.Y. to Ernest and Marie Veneziano on August 7, 1939. Connie went to school in Brooklyn and was married on April 24, 1960 to Joseph Gitto Sr. in Brooklyn N.Y.

Connie worked in banking as a teller and later as a customer service representative. Connie took time off to raise her three children, Joe Jr., Robert and Anthony. Connie retired in 2009 and moved from New Jersey to the Villages. In retirement Connie was an active volunteer supporting the Lions Club, Operation Shoe Box in support of our troops overseas, the Giving Dolls, and Cornerstone Hospice. Connie enjoyed knitting, playing cards with her friends, line dancing and golfing.

Connie is preceded in death by her parents Ernest Veneziano Sr. and Marie Veneziano; and her husband Joseph Gitto Sr.

Connie is survived by her three sons, Joseph, Robert and Anthony, her daughter in law’s Amarilis and Jennifer, her brother Ernest Jr., her granddaughter Melanie and her many nieces and nephews.

Our family wants to give special thanks to those who assisted with her care in the last few years, Sumter Grand in the Villages, Watercrest Memory Care of Winter Park, Hunters Creek Skilled Nursing in Kissimmee and especially to Linda and Kathy, her private caregiver’s who extended moms ability to stay in her home at the onset of her illness.

Connie will be greatly missed by her family and friends and all who new her. She made a difference in all the lives she touched.

Or those planning an expression of sympathy, please consider memorial contributions to the Lake Sumter Lions Charities, Inc. on behalf of Connie Gitto, PO Box 327 Oxford Florida 34484.