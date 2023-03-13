72.8 F
The Villages
Monday, March 13, 2023
Service vehicles torched at Best Buy

By Staff Report

Lady Lake police are looking for a suspicious yellow car that fled the scene after service vehicles were torched at Best Buy.

Officers were called at about 5 a.m. Friday to the store where four commercial vehicles were on fire. Lake County Fire Rescue battled the blaze. The county’s fire marshal is investigating the fire.

These service vehicles were burned in the parking lot of Best Buy in Lady Lake
Best Buy management provided surveillance video to law enforcement which showed a yellow two-door passenger car arriving behind the vans at 4:52 a.m. Two subjects are observed exiting the passenger car and possibly breaking into one of the Best Buy vehicles. The driver entered the yellow passenger car. The passenger is seen opening the back doors of the Best Buy van and removing a box assumed to be a Lenovo all-in-one computer. The passenger secured the box inside the car and proceeded to enter the car.

The yellow passenger car exited the Best Buy parking lot at 4:56 a.m. and entered the nearby Longhorn steakhouse parking lot. A male was seen walking from the Longhorn parking lot back to the Best Buy vehicles. At 4:58 a.m. a small blaze is seen on camera moments later a large blaze erupted at which time a male subject is seen running away from the Best Buy vehicle. The male began to run toward Longhorn then turned around and went back toward the vehicle that was on fire. The male then left the vehicle and ran to the Longhorn parking lot. 

This yellow car is being sought in connection with the burned vehicles at Best Buy
The vehicle observed in the camera footage appeared to be a 2012 Chevy Cobalt or Pontiac G6.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lady Lake Police Department at 352-751-1565 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477). 

